Prosecutors: Jogger recorded himself killing homeless man in Garden Grove

Craig Sumner Elliot was out on a jog in Garden Grove when he began to record a homeless man asleep on the sidewalk, blocking his way. When the homeless man became angry and threw a shoe, prosecutors allege Elliot grabbed his handgun and shot the man three times — while recording a video of the killing.

Elliot on Monday was charged with one count of felony voluntary manslaughter and a felony enhancement of using a firearm, according to the Orange County district attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said Elliot had an active concealed carry permit from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department for the handgun.

“This is a tragic set of circumstances that unfolded in the worst possible way over a minor inconvenience of a blocked sidewalk, and a man is dead as a result,” said Todd Spitzer, Orange County district attorney.

Elliot could not be reached for comment. An attorney representing him was not yet listed on his case.

The incident occurred Sept. 29 at around 3 p.m., when the 68-year-old man went out for a jog with his two dogs while pushing a pushcart.

Elliot was at the 10400 block of Katella Avenue in Garden Grove when he came across 40-year-old Antonio Garcia Avalos asleep on the sidewalk.

Elliot allegedly nudged Avalos with the push cart, and Avalos woke up yelling and telling Elliot to get away from him. Elliot then began recording Avalos and grabbed his handgun from the cart, according to prosecutors.

When Avalos stood up and threw a shoe at Elliot, the Garden Grove man shot Avalos three times, prosecutors say.

“This case is a stark reminder that taking the law into your own hands is never the answer and that there are consequences for your actions,” Spitzer said.

If convicted, Elliot faces the possibility of a maximum sentence of 21 years in state prison.

