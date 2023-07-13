Advertisement
California

Man shot and killed at homeless encampment in front of L.A. City Hall

Police officers stand near a sidewalk next to a body covered by a sheet
A 30-year-old man who is believed to have been homeless was fatally shot around 3 a.m. Thursday at an encampment across the street from L.A. City Hall.
(OnScene.TV)
By Salvador HernandezStaff Writer 
Share

A man was shot and killed near Los Angeles City Hall early Thursday, police said.

The man, a 30-year-old Latino who is believed to have been homeless, was on the sidewalk near 1st and Spring streets when he was shot by an unknown assailant about 3:05 a.m., said Officer Melissa Podany of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The attacker approached the man, pulled out a handgun and shot him once, Podany said. It’s unclear what led to the shooting.

Advertisement
Rolling Hills Estates, CA - July 10: A Los Angeles County Sheriff officer stands guard along Peartree Ln in Rolling Hills Estates, CA, the morning after several homes began sliding down a canyon, Monday, July 10, 2023. Neighbors said they began noticing movement of driveways at the street intersections starting Friday, July 7, but houses began to collapse and become inhabitable on Sunday, July 9. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

California

Two arrested on suspicion of trying to burglarize homes after Rolling Hills Estates landslide

Two people were arrested Thursday morning in Rolling Hills Estates after deputies say they attempted to burglarize evacuated homes, then tried to escape into the landslide area.

The Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced the man dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

The suspect fled in a vehicle. Police said there was no available description of the suspect or the vehicle.

Video from the scene shows firefighters tending to a man wearing shorts and white sneakers lying on the sidewalk near several tents and tarps. A white bicycle with no front tire sits upside-down on the street nearby, outside a fence lining a lot just south of Gloria Molina Grand Park on Spring Street.

The encampment next to Grand Park, across the street from City Hall, has existed in some form for at least two years.

Los Angeles, CA - Tents that serve as shelter for homeles people line the sidewalk along FGifth Street in downtown Los Angeles. The homeless population continued to rise dramatically in the last year, increasing by 9% in Los Angeles County and 10% in the city of Los Angeles. Efforts to house people, which include hundreds of millions of dollars spent on shelter, permanent housing and outreach, have failed to stem the growth of street encampments, as reflected in the annual point-in-time count released Thursday, June 29, 2023, by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority. June 29: in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

California

Faced with another bad homelessness count, L.A. reacts with frustration

Los Angeles has now seen an increase in homelessness in seven of its last eight counts, even as the budget for addressing the issue has topped $1 billion.

In December, in the run-up to the inauguration ceremony for Mayor Karen Bass, outreach workers relocated roughly a dozen encampment residents to the nearby L.A. Grand Hotel, which has been serving as temporary homeless housing.

Advertisement

A handful of people decided to remain, and in recent months the encampment has been repopulated.

The shooting comes less than a week after a fire broke out in City Hall after an object was thrown into a second-story window.

A 36-year-old man, who police said is homeless, was arrested Sunday in connection with the suspected arson the evening before.

Times staff writer David Zahniser contributed to this report.

CaliforniaHousing & Homelessness
Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement