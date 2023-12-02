Suspect arrested in killings of three L.A. homeless people

LAPD Chief Michel Moore, from left, with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascon, discusses the recent killings of three homeless men. The officials were at the LAPD headquarters in downtown Los Angeles on Friday.

A suspect was arrested early Saturday in connection with a series of shootings that left three homeless men dead across Los Angeles in the past week, authorities said.

Suspect Jerrid Joseph Powell, 33, is also believed responsible for a separate killing in a follow home robbery in San Dimas, Police Chief Michel Moore said at at an afternoon news conference where he was joined by Mayor Karen Bass and Dist. Atty. George Gascón.

The arrest came less than 24 hours after city officials announced that a killer was “preying on the unhoused” during a Friday news conference. Moore said each victim was shot as they slept or were about to lie down.

Authorities said the first shooting happened at 3:10 a.m. on Nov. 26 in South L.A., when 37-year-old Jose Bolanos was found dead in an alleyway near 110th Street and Vermont Avenue.

Roughly 24 hours later, 62-year-old Mark Diggs was shot in the 600 block of Mateo Street in the Arts District. Diggs was pushing a shopping cart and had stopped to plug in his phone, according to Moore, who said the victim was about to go to sleep when the assailant opened fire.

The third shooting happened Wednesday around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Avenue 18 and Pasadena Avenue in the Lincoln Heights area, where the body of a 52-year-old Latino man was discovered. Police have not released the man’s identity yet, pending notification of his family.

The shootings came to light on the same day a gunman shot five homeless people beneath a Las Vegas freeway overpass, authorities said. One man died of his injuries and another was in critical condition. The other victims were listed as stable, police said.

The gunman in Friday’s shootings remains at large.

In Los Angeles, Moore said it appeared the gunman was attacking homeless people who were isolated from groups. In an emergency meeting with outreach coordinators and service providers on Friday afternoon, LAPD officials urge unhoused persons in the area to either seek shelter space for the night or at least stay in groups until the killer was caught.

“The message for the night is, ‘Do not sleep alone,’” said LAPD Deputy Chief Emada Tingirides.

Times Staff Writer Richard Winton and The Associated Press contributed to this report.