Redondo 10th-grader brings loaded gun, high-capacity magazine to school

A Redondo Union sophomore started the school week by toting a loaded firearm and a high-capacity magazine onto campus, police say.

Officers arrested the 15-year-old male student at the Redondo Beach high school after he brought the firearm onto campus. They said he did not appear to have plans for shooting the weapon at the school.

Around 10 a.m., multiple students told administrators at Redondo Union High School that they’d heard a student had a loaded gun on campus. School officials contacted the Redondo Beach Police Department, who arrived at the school around 10:30 a.m. and found a 10th-grader with a loaded firearm and ammunition.

Redondo police investigators said an initial investigation determined that no threats had been made nor were there plans for violence. No students or staff were injured or threatened at the school, where more than 3,100 students are enrolled, according to the Redondo Beach Unified School District.

“We understand that incidents such as these are concerning,” read a statement from Jason Kurtenbach, the district’s executive director of student services. “We are working in partnership with RBPD, who will continue to have an increased presence on and around all our campuses.”

The student was arrested on suspicion of multiple firearms violations, including being a juvenile in possession of a firearm, bringing a firearm onto school property, possessing a high-capacity magazine, carrying a loaded firearm in public and possessing an unregistered loaded firearm. The booking charges will be submitted to the Los Angeles County Probation Department for filing, according to police. The student has not been identified publicly because he is a minor.

Redondo Beach police declined to specify details of the firearm possessed by the student or its provenance, citing the ongoing investigation.

“At this time, this appears to be an isolated incident involving only the student who has been arrested,” police said.

Kurtenbach said in his statement that the district would work with the student and his family regarding discipline but cited California Education Code 48900, which requires districts to expel students who bring weapons to campus.

“That said, please know that this matter has our full attention and RUHS and District administration’s work will be guided by the law and our unwavering commitment to campus safety for all students and staff,” Kurtenbach said.

Anyone with information for police can call investigators at (310) 379-2477 or text (310) 339-2362.