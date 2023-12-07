President Biden to visit L.A. for Hollywood fundraiser: Brace yourself for traffic headaches

President Biden, shown disembarking Air Force One at San Francisco International Airport last month, will be in Los Angeles for a fundraiser from Friday to Sunday.

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden plan this weekend to attend a fundraiser hosted by Hollywood elites that is likely to make L.A.’s notoriously bad traffic even worse but authorities have yet to offer advanced warning to help motorists avoid the expected road closures.

The first couple plans to address prominent donors supporting Biden’s reelection bid for 2024 at an undisclosed location on Friday. Notable hosts for the event include acclaimed directors Steven Spielberg and Rob Reiner.

Biden is scheduled to arrive in Los Angeles via Los Angeles International Airport on Friday, Dec. 8, for a two-day visit, departing from LAX on Sunday, Dec. 10, at an undisclosed time.

“For security reasons, there is no advance announcement to the public regarding ramp closures related to a visit by a U.S. president or vice president,” said Caltrans spokesperson Marc Bischoff. “The LAPD or other enforcement personnel make rolling closures at ramps along a motorcade route, with no advance announcement to the public.”

Bischoff recommends that motorists check traffic information, including the Caltrans website, prior to leaving for their destination.

In March, Biden visited the site of a mass shooting at Monterey Park, triggering several street closures and limits on parking around the site of his visit.

In June, Los Angeles hosted Biden and leaders from the Western Hemisphere for the ninth Summit of the Americas, an event that also created traffic headaches for motorist for six days in downtown L.A. and near Los Angeles International Airport.

Airport officials have confirmed that Van Nuys and Burbank airports will remain open during the president’s visit but will implement temporary flight restrictions. A representative from Burbank noted that flight restrictions will be in effect on Saturday and Sunday.

While officials did not confirm whether these restrictions were in response to the president’s visit, the precautions align with his scheduled time in Los Angeles.

