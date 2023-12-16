Road rage shooting in Lancaster leaves 4-year-old dead

The Lancaster sheriff’s station as seen on Google Maps.

A 4-year-old boy was killed Friday evening in Lancaster after a man shot into a family’s vehicle during a road rage incident, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

During the incident, the boy was seated in the back and struck by gunfire in the upper body, police said. The child’s parents rushed him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies from the Lancaster sheriff’s station responded to a call of a shooting victim at the 44600 block of Sierra Highway at 7:29 p.m. Investigators began working on the case and found the suspect’s vehicle near the scene.

Advertisement

A 29-year-old Black man and a 27-year-old white woman, who were not identified, were arrested on suspicion of murder. Police said there were no other suspects.

Police reported that the suspects abruptly maneuvered in front of the family’s car near Sierra Highway and East Avenue J, initiating a pursuit through several side streets.

While being followed, the driver of the family’s car slowed his vehicle, prompting the suspects to stop alongside the passenger side of the victim’s car and begin shooting, a Sheriff’s Department official said.

No one else was hurt during the incident.