Advertisement
California

Former L.A. County sheriff’s deputy, sentenced to death for murder, dies in prison

A prison mugshot of a man.
Stephen M. Redd, seen in a 2018 mugshot.
(California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation)
By Jeremy ChildsStaff Writer 
Share

A former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy convicted and sentenced to death for murder died in custody Thursday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Stephen M. Redd was pronounced dead after prison staff found him unresponsive in his cell at San Quentin Rehabilitation Center, where he’s been incarcerated since 1997. He was 78.

His cause of death remains under investigation.

Redd was sentenced to death after being convicted in 1997 of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, second-degree robbery and attempted murder.

The sentence stemmed from a robbery Redd committed at a Yorba Linda supermarket in 1994.

During the robbery, Redd shot and killed the store’s manager, 34-year-old Timothy McVeigh. Redd evaded arrest for eight months before he was arrested in San Francisco.

Advertisement

Redd’s death sentence has been suspended since 2006, the year California last executed a prisoner. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a formal moratorium on the death penalty in 2019.

California
Jeremy Childs

Jeremy Childs is the night reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2023, he worked at the Ventura County Star, where he covered breaking news and most recently served as the newspaper’s East Ventura County reporter. Childs grew up in Newbury Park and graduated from Occidental College with a degree in English and comparative literary studies.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement