Photos: Volunteers put final touches on 2024 Rose Parade floats

Volunteers at Phoenix Decorating Company on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023 in Irwindale, CA.
Volunteers Megan Yoshihara, left, and Lynette Mead help decorate the City of Hope’s Rose Parade float titled “A Lovely Day for Hope” at Phoenix Decorating Co. in Irwindale.
(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
By BRIAN VAN DER BRUG AND IRFAN KHAN
The race is on.

With only four days left until the 2024 Rose Parade, an army of volunteers is getting the floats ready for their big reveal on New Year’s Day.

This is no small task because every inch of a float must be covered with flowers or other natural materials.

Take a look.

Brittany Smith works on the Kaiser float for the 2024 Rose Parade at Fiesta Parade Floats in Irwindale.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

A family works on the Donate Life float 'One Legacy' at Fiesta Parade Floats in Irwindale.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
A donor family, Valerie Caparino, center, with her two daughters Rachel Caparino, left, and Melissa Suttipreechanun, works on Donate Life float “One Legacy” at Fiesta Parade Floats in Irwindale.

Cynthia Willie, left, and her 13-year-old daughter, Jocelyn Carino, chop straw flowers to little pieces.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Andres Trujillo decorates an alligator sculpture on a float.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Sliced limes sit out to dry before being used to decorate floats.
A volunteer glues black beans to a Rose Parade float.
A pot of glue is ready for a volunteer to glue seeds on foam letters for float.
A volunteer cuts dried flowers to decorate floats at Phoenix Decorating Company in Irwindale.

(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Volunteer Veronica Wold works on a yellow and black butterfly decoration on a Rose Parade float.
(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Volunteers cut flowers for Rose Parade floats at Phoenix Decorating Co. in Irwindale.
(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

A volunteer sits on scaffolding while decorating a float that includes an image of musical notes and a horn.
(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
Brian van der Brug

Brian van der Brug has been a staff photojournalist at the Los Angeles Times since 1997.

Irfan Khan

Irfan Khan has been a staff photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1996. He previously served as a freelance photographer for the publication beginning in 1989. Khan started his career as a commercial photographer in 1973 in Pakistan and moved to Dubai in 1977, where he worked for an advertising agency and at a leading English newspaper. Khan’s assignments have taken across Southern California and the U.S. Internationally, he has photographed the Hajj in Saudi Arabia and war zones of the Pakistan/Afghanistan border in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. He was part of the team awarded the Pulitzer Prize in breaking news for coverage of the 2015 terrorist attack in San Bernardino. In his spare time, he enjoys listening to semi-classical music of the Indian subcontinent and playing cricket on Sundays.

