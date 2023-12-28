Photos: Volunteers put final touches on 2024 Rose Parade floats

The race is on.

With only four days left until the 2024 Rose Parade, an army of volunteers is getting the floats ready for their big reveal on New Year’s Day.

This is no small task because every inch of a float must be covered with flowers or other natural materials.

Take a look.

(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Brittany Smith works on the Kaiser float for the 2024 Rose Parade at Fiesta Parade Floats in Irwindale.

(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

A donor family, Valerie Caparino, center, with her two daughters Rachel Caparino, left, and Melissa Suttipreechanun, works on Donate Life float “One Legacy” at Fiesta Parade Floats in Irwindale.

(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Cynthia Willie, left, and her 13-year-old daughter, Jocelyn Carino, chop straw flowers to little pieces, to be applied to a Rose Parade float at Fiesta Parade Floats in Irwindale.

(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Andres Trujillo works on an alligator sculpture to be mounted on the UPS float at Fiesta Parade Floats in Irwindale.

(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Clockwise from top left: Limes sit out to dry before being used; a volunteer glues black beans to a float; a pot of glue is ready; and a volunteer cuts dried flowers to decorate floats.

(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Volunteer Veronica Wold works on the City of Hope’s Rose Parade float “A Lovely Day for Hope” at Phoenix Decorating Co. in Irwindale.

(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Volunteers Andy Greene, left, and Judy Perlman cut flowers for Rose Parade floats at Phoenix Decorating Co. in Irwindale.

(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

