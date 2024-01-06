A fugitive eluded Ventura County authorities for nearly two years. Until this week.

George Rand Akrey, 38, of Woodland Hills had eluded the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office since April 2022.

A fugitive who had been on the run from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office for nearly two years was arrested Thursday after allegedly ramming police vehicles with a truck, authorities said.

George Rand Akrey, 38, of Woodland Hills was released from custody in February 2022 pending final sentencing on 21 counts of grand theft, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. After Akrey failed to appear for an April 2022 court date, several warrants were issued for his arrest.

Sheriff’s officials said they nearly apprehended him in May 2022 near Lancaster, but when authorities closed in, Akrey “used a large truck to ram a detective vehicle, resulting in a serious injury to the detective, and eluded capture.”

Akrey allegedly used several false and stolen identities and changed his appearance multiple times over the following months to avoid detection.

Investigators located Akrey on Thursday in Woodland Hills and attempted to arrest him.

Again, they allege, Akrey rammed police vehicles with his truck. He was eventually taken into custody.

Akrey was booked into Ventura County jail on his outstanding warrants, as well as on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer. He is being held without bail and is to be arraigned Monday.

During their investigation, sheriff’s officials learned that Kierstyn Robinson, 30, whom they described as Akrey’s girlfriend, was “actively hiding” him from law enforcement, they said.

Robinson was arrested without incident Thursday in Simi Valley. She was booked into Ventura County jail on suspicion of harboring, concealing or aiding a fugitive. She is being held on $10,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.