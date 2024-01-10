One block, two houses, four killed. Neighbors and teen arrested in deaths in Central Valley city

2023 Google street view of a home in the 1100 block of South Church Avenue in Reedley, Calif., where three bodies were found Saturday.

Three days after discovering a trio of dead bodies in a Central Valley home, police accused a 17-year-old male of committing the killings — along with a fourth homicide discovered Tuesday.

Two adults were accused of being accessories after the fact to the homicides in Reedley, a small town about 25 miles southwest of Fresno.

The investigation began Monday, when the Reedley Police Department announced that 81-year-old Billy Bonds and 44-year-old Guadalupe Bonds had been found killed in their home on South Church Avenue on Saturday. A third body was found as well, but police have not released that person’s identity.

The triple homicide touched off a massive investigation by the department, joined by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and the Clovis Police Department.

A trio of search warrants were executed early Tuesday morning in Reedley as well as in Selma and Parlier, police said.

During the execution of the Reedley warrant, officials arrested the 17-year-old male, whose name was not released, along with 34-year-old Brynn Curtis and 21-year-old Rafael Gonzalez. They also found a fourth body there, belonging to Matthew Bonds, the husband of Guadalupe and the grandson of Billy. Matthew Bonds had been missing since his relatives were discovered Saturday.

“This identification adds a new dimension to our understanding of this complex and deeply distressing incident,” the department said in a Facebook post.

“The death of these four individuals is not directly linked at this time, but the evidence collected may provide valuable insight into the circumstances. Various items potentially linked to the homicide investigation were found during the search of the Reedley residence,” the Reedley Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Curtis and Gonzalez were booked on suspicion of being accessories after the fact, while the 17-year-old was booked on four counts of homicide, the police department said.

Public records show that Curtis lives next door to the home where the three bodies were found.

The local ABC station reported that the fourth body was found next door to the three other victims, though the police did not immediately confirm it.

Curtis had two criminal charges in her past: one from 2017 for consumption of marijuana and one from 2009 for resisting a peace officer. She pleaded no contest to the resisting charge and was sentenced to a year in jail. It was not immediately clear what the outcome of the marijuana charge was.

Curtis also had numerous “school attendance review board” cases about her minor son, who was “not registered for school,” according to one court document filed in June.

ABC reported that Curtis’ son was the 17-year-old accused of the homicides, but the station’s account could not be verified independently.

The Reedley Police Department scheduled a news conference for 1:00 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the case.

