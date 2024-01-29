Advertisement
Arrest made after 6 bodies found in remote San Bernardino County desert

People gather in the desert near cars.
San Bernardino sheriff’s department officials investigate a scene Wednesday where six people were found dead in a remote area of San Bernardino County.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times staffer Noah Goldberg
By Noah Goldberg
Staff WriterFollow
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday that it had made an arrest in the killings of six people found in the desert last week.

Mystery still shrouds the slayings, but the Sheriff’s Department is expected to provide updates at a 5 p.m. news conference.

The victims were discovered Tuesday night when sheriff’s deputies responded to a wellness check in a remote desert landscape near Lessing Avenue and Shadow Mountain Road, off U.S. Highway 395 in the community of El Mirage.

Although officials did not release details about how the people died, video from TV stations showed one vehicle at the scene riddled with bullet holes. The bodies had gunshot wounds, Fox 11 reported. KABC-TV Channel 7 reported that the bodies appeared to be burned. Officials initially said five bodies were found, but a sixth was discovered during the investigation, sheriff’s spokesperson Mara Rodriguez said Wednesday.

The area surrounding the crime scene, about 50 miles northeast of Los Angeles, was littered with cardboard, rubber tires and broken bottles.

The names of the victims still had not been released as of Monday morning.

Mystery shrouds six bodies found in San Bernardino desert. Could it have been gang-motivated?

Information that investigators have still not released — the age of the dead and their criminal history, for example — would help give a better idea of a possible motive to the killings, experts say.

Jan. 26, 2024

Noah Goldberg

