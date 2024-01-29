Arrest made after 6 bodies found in remote San Bernardino County desert

San Bernardino sheriff’s department officials investigate a scene Wednesday where six people were found dead in a remote area of San Bernardino County.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday that it had made an arrest in the killings of six people found in the desert last week.

Mystery still shrouds the slayings, but the Sheriff’s Department is expected to provide updates at a 5 p.m. news conference.

The victims were discovered Tuesday night when sheriff’s deputies responded to a wellness check in a remote desert landscape near Lessing Avenue and Shadow Mountain Road, off U.S. Highway 395 in the community of El Mirage.

Although officials did not release details about how the people died, video from TV stations showed one vehicle at the scene riddled with bullet holes. The bodies had gunshot wounds, Fox 11 reported. KABC-TV Channel 7 reported that the bodies appeared to be burned. Officials initially said five bodies were found, but a sixth was discovered during the investigation, sheriff’s spokesperson Mara Rodriguez said Wednesday.

The area surrounding the crime scene, about 50 miles northeast of Los Angeles, was littered with cardboard, rubber tires and broken bottles.

The names of the victims still had not been released as of Monday morning.