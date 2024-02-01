Your guide to the L.A. City Council District 2 race: East Valley

Seven candidates are vying to succeed Paul Krekorian and represent parts of the east San Fernando Valley in the only Los Angeles City Council race that does not feature an incumbent. Krekorian, who has served on the City Council since 2010 and was elected council president in 2022, cannot run again because of term limits.

Among those running for the Council District 2 seat are a marriage and family therapist, an environmental policy director, a neighborhood council member, a former state Assembly member and a small-business owner.

If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote in the primary on March 5, there will be a runoff between the top two vote-getters in the November general election.

In a crowded race flush with cash, District 2 candidates are focused on issues of homelessness, public safety and government corruption. The candidates have collectively raised over $1 million, more than in any other district.

In an interview, Krekorian emphasized the diversity of his district and the importance of a leader who can navigate transition.

“I hope my successor will focus on public safety, trying to provide solutions for homelessness, creating jobs and opportunity for every neighborhood in the district, and seeing through the important changes going on in the East Valley right now,” Krekorian said.