Your guide to L.A. County’s 2nd District supervisor race

Despite having mostly opposing viewpoints, Mitchell and Bradford both shared the importance of addressing illegal street takeovers and recruiting officers who are a good fit for the 2nd District.

Bradford said public safety is the most pressing issue facing L.A. County.

“From home invasions, street takeovers, smash and grabs to protecting residents from homeless individuals with severe mental illness and/or drug addiction, public safety is the No. 1 issue residents are extremely concerned about,” Bradford said. “A large majority of residents in District 2 want more police in their communities.”

Bradford said she would work with her communities “to create the desired law enforcement partnerships they want to see in their cities and neighborhoods.” Bradford said she would also work with Sheriff Robert Luna to recruit officers who understand the culture and ethnic communities of the 2nd District.

Mitchell said to address illegal street takeovers, she pushed for tougher ordinances, the development of the County Transportation Commission and $21 million in federal money to be used for traffic safety in Florence-Firestone and other unincorporated areas.

Mitchell said she has called for the Sheriff’s Department funding to be tied to a “thoughtful plan to address deputy gangs” and extra training classes for the Sheriff’s Department to help with recruiting “people who want to serve with integrity.” Mitchell also said the county must reform its beleaguered juvenile detention facilities, investing more money toward solutions like diversion and youth development.

Carlton said he sees law enforcement’s role as maintaining law and order in L.A. County, which ensures safety and stimulates growth and prosperity. “Sheriff Luna and the LASD have my full support to make this happen,” Carlton said.

Williams did not mention law enforcement and instead said her first priority would be to address the hundreds of RVs in the 2nd District where unhoused residents live. She would implement an RV housing program that removes dilapidated RVs from the streets, provides their residents with new or used RVs to live in a mobile park, and provides supportive services for those in the RV program.

“Many constituents who are homeowners and business are concerned about the safety of surrounding and neighborhoods due to the drug activity from some of the RV’s parked on the streets,” Williams said. “It’s important to know that housing programs are needed. However, we must provide mental health, substance abuse counseling and medical programs with housing.”