California

Arrest made after woman threatens customers and staff with ax at South L.A. tire shop, police say

Terry Castleman. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Terry Castleman
Staff WriterFollow
A woman wielding an ax stormed into a tire shop on Vernon Avenue in South L.A. on Thursday, according to police, and was arrested shortly thereafter.

“The call came out around 10:56 in the parking lot of Jordan tire shop,” said Letisia Ruiz, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department.

The woman, in a teal sweater and black pants, was “threatening customers and employees,” Ruiz said.

She was “armed” with an ax and entered the business, police said. Police arrived on scene and took her into custody, according to Ruiz. The suspect had sustained a cut, but no one else was injured, Ruiz said.

Terry Castleman

Terry Castleman is a data reporter on the Fast Break Desk covering breaking news. In 2020, he was named alongside his colleagues as a Pulitzer Prize finalist in explanatory reporting. Previously, he worked at the New York Times and volunteered as a first responder for refugees arriving on the shores of Lesvos.

