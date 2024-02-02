Arrest made after woman threatens customers and staff with ax at South L.A. tire shop, police say
A woman wielding an ax stormed into a tire shop on Vernon Avenue in South L.A. on Thursday, according to police, and was arrested shortly thereafter.
“The call came out around 10:56 in the parking lot of Jordan tire shop,” said Letisia Ruiz, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department.
The woman, in a teal sweater and black pants, was “threatening customers and employees,” Ruiz said.
She was “armed” with an ax and entered the business, police said. Police arrived on scene and took her into custody, according to Ruiz. The suspect had sustained a cut, but no one else was injured, Ruiz said.
More to Read
Start your day right
Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.