‘Catastrophic, life-threatening’ flooding expected in Orange County, Inland Empire from storm

The forecast for this week’s California monster storm just got worse for Orange County, the Inland Empire and mountain communities.

The biggest concern is Monday, when the storm is expected to have its strongest impact.

Orange County, Inland Empire

The National Weather Service now warns of “locally catastrophic and life-threatening flooding” for those areas, with officials stating “the system will stall, bringing heavy rain through Monday afternoon.” From 5 to 7 inches of rain could drench Anaheim, Irvine and Ontario.

San Clemente and San Bernardino could get 4 to 5 inches of rain, and Riverside and Lake Elsinore, 3 to 4 inches.

Officials warned that the rainfall in Orange County and western Inland Empire areas could be “torrential.”

San Bernardino Mountains

Heavy snow could cause power outages and ramp up the traffic danger in the mountains. “Heavy wet snow” is expected on Monday evening into Tuesday, forecasters said.

Strong winds could be powerful enough to topple tree limbs and make driving difficult for high-profile vehicles. There could be gusts of up to 55 mph in the high desert and up to 75 mph in the San Bernardino Mountains.

The bigger picture

The changing forecast came as the storm moved farther south, walloping Los Angeles County and the heart of Southern California.

The rainfall forecast for Los Angeles County became more severe on Sunday, with totals generally rising by about 2 inches in some areas. It’s now possible that Pasadena could see up to around 10 inches of rain; Northridge, Pomona and Santa Clarita could be hit by about 7 inches; downtown Los Angeles, Long Beach and Westlake Village about 6 inches; and Redondo Beach about 5 inches.

Peak wind gusts could be between 30 and 40 mph in downtown L.A., Long Beach, Pasadena and Pomona; 40 to 50 mph in Northridge and Redondo Beach; and nearly 60 mph in Santa Clarita and Westlake Village.

Officials have urged people to stay off roads if possible Monday.