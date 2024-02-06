Jonathan Majors sentencing postponed a month after assault, harassment conviction

Actor Jonathan Majors was convicted in December of assault and harassment of his ex-girlfriend.

Actor Jonathan Majors’ high-profile assault and harassment case has hit yet another delay — this time in his sentencing.

The former Marvel star, 34, was set to appear in a New York courtroom Tuesday morning to receive his sentence, more than a month after he was convicted last year of assault and harassment of ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. The Times confirmed Tuesday’s sentencing was postponed due to motions filed by the actor’s legal team.

Instead of appearing in person, Majors will appear virtually in court Tuesday at a hearing scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Pacific time that will reportedly address his team’s latest efforts, according to Deadline.

Majors faces up to a year in prison after a Manhattan jury found the “Creed III” star of guilty of one count of assault in the third degree and guilty of one count of harassment in the second degree against his accuser. He was also acquitted of a different assault charge and aggravated harassment.

The December verdict came down after a fiery two-week trial — which faced several delays — that weighed Majors’ alleged “cruel and manipulative pattern of psychological and physical abuse,” as described by prosecutors in opening statements.

Majors, on a fast track to Hollywood stardom after his breakout appearance in A24’s “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” was arrested in New York on March 25 over a confrontation involving 30-year-old Jabbari during a car ride in Manhattan the previous night.

Prosecutors said Majors assaulted Jabbari after she read a romantic text message that was sent to his phone by another woman. Majors allegedly grabbed Jabbari’s hand so hard he fractured her middle finger, and also allegedly struck her face with an open hand. She was hospitalized for minor injuries.

Judge Michael Gaffey oversaw the December trial, which featured emotional testimony from Jabbari, damning audio recording of Majors criticizing her and grainy video footage of her in a club after the confrontation. Jurors also reviewed text messages that revealed Majors had asked Jabbari to avoid seeking medical attention after a separate altercation in September 2022 left her with a head injury.

Majors’ assault case brought his quick Hollywood ascent to a screeching halt as studios shelved upcoming film projects with the actor, management firms reportedly dropped the actor and he was cut from ad campaigns. Shortly after his guilty verdict, Marvel cut ties with Majors but did not share additional details behind its decision.

Despite the split verdict, Majors’ attorney, Priya Chaudhry, said that her client was maintaining a positive outlook, and hinted at more to come.

“Mr. Majors is grateful to God, his family, his friends, and his fans for their love and support during these harrowing eight months,” Chaudhry’s December statement said. “Mr. Majors still has faith in the process and looks forward to fully clearing his name.”

Times staff writer Jonah Valdez contributed to this report.