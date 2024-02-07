Advertisement
Helicopter with 5 Marines goes missing during stormy flight from Nevada to California

A file photo shows a Marine Ch-53E Super Stallion. A CH-53E Super Stallion was “reported overdue” by Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, near San Diego, early Wednesday.
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
A search for a helicopter with five Marines aboard was underway Wednesday after the aircraft failed to arrive at a California Air Force base, the U.S. Marine Corps said.

The Marines were assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, according to a statement from the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing. The crew was aboard a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter, which was reported overdue after leaving Creech Air Force Base in Indian Springs, Nev., on Tuesday. The helicopter was en route to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.

“The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing is coordinating search and rescue efforts with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and the Civil Air Patrol,” according to a statement.

