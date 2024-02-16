L.A. County Sheriff’s Department investigates death of a Compton man after dog mauling

A man was mauled to death by a dog or dogs Friday in South Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department launched an investigation Friday into the death of a man brutally mauled by a dog or dogs in Compton in the morning.

At 7 a.m. Friday the department responded to a call in the 900 block of Thorson Avenue in Compton. Aerial video of the scene from ABC-TV Channel 7 showed two individuals speaking with deputies at a house in a residential neighborhood.

Video from KTLA-TV Channel 5 showed a man’s body inside one of several kennels in the backyard of a home.

The helicopter video also showed authorities on the roof of a home trying to corral at least five dogs, all believed to be pit bulls or pit bull mixes. The dogs appeared to be agitated, KTLA reported.

The sheriff’s department released little information about the incident by mid-morning Friday. A spokesperson for the department said they could not yet confirm what occurred or how many dogs were involved in the attack.

Several cities and counties in California, including San Bernardino County, have passed ordinances that don’t allow residents to own or keep pit bulls, with limited exceptions.

This is a developing story.