3-year-old shot, critically injured riding in backseat of parents’ car in Santa Ana

The 3-year-old’s parents drove to Children’s Hospital of Orange County when they realized their child had been wounded by gunfire that hit their car. Another child in the car was uninjured.

Police are searching for a suspect in the shooting of a 3-year-old girl who was critically injured in Santa Ana while riding in the backseat of a car with her parents Sunday, police said.

Santa Ana Police officers found multiple bullet holes in the parents’ car, a white sedan, and investigators are looking into what prompted someone to fire at the vehicle, said Officer Natalie Garcia.

The family was driving near the intersection of 15th Street and Spurgeon Street when the vehicle was struck by gunfire, Garcia said.

Also in the backseat of the car was a 4-year-old, who was not injured.

The parents continued to drive for some time, unaware that the 3-year-old had been shot until they realized the girl was wounded and gasping for air, Garcia said.

The parents drove the child directly to Children’s Hospital of Orange County, where police were contacted.

The 3-year-old underwent multiple surgeries overnight and is expected to survive, Garcia said. On Monday morning, she was in critical but stable condition.

Homicide detectives are reviewing surveillance footage near the location of the incident, she said.

Officers canvassed the area and located shell casings along 15th Street, just east of Spurgeon Street, she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Santa Ana Police homicide detectives at (714) 245-8390.