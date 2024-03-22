Viral video shows man pointing a gun at a crowd of Pomona high school students

A now-viral video shows a man pulling a gun on students at Diamond Ranch High School in Pomona on Thursday.

The incident is still under investigation, and authorities have yet to identify a suspect.

The video, which was submitted by a parent and posted on KTLA_TV, shows a man wearing black pulling out a firearm and pointing it at a crowd of students.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed in a statement that deputies responded about 3:30 p.m. to a report of a group of men who entered the campus with guns and assaulted a student.

The deputies spoke with the victim, who said that he had been approached by the group when he was sitting outside the school and they began arguing with him. One of the men pulled out a firearm and struck the student with it before the group fled the school grounds.

The student had minor injuries, authorities said. The Sheriff’s Department was still investigating as of Friday afternoon.

Pomona Unified School District Supt. Darren Knowles said in a message to staff and parents Thursday that the people in the group haven’t been identified, but that they’re not students.

“We are working with the local authorities to provide information to help them apprehend the suspects,” Knowles said in the statement, according to KABC-TV. “Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be on campus [Friday] along with additional Pomona Unified School District Security to support the safety of our students. We will continue to keep our parents, students and staff updated as we learn additional information.”