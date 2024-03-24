Advertisement
California

Teen grabs deputy’s gun, shoots herself in lobby of L.A. County sheriff’s station, officials say

The exterior of a sheriff's station with a sign that includes "City of Industry."
The sheriff’s station in the city of Industry was the site of a fatal shooting Sunday night, officials say.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Keri BlakingerStaff Writer 
A girl in her late teens died in the lobby of a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department station late Sunday, after officials say she got hold of a deputy’s gun and shot herself.

The department has not released the girl’s name, and officials said late Sunday that it was unclear how she was able to take the deputy’s weapon.

The incident happened around 7:40 p.m., when the teen walked into the lobby of the sheriff’s station at 150 N. Hudson Ave. in the city of Industry, according to a news release.

Officials said she did not have a weapon when she entered the building, and that at some point she caused a commotion, making noise and banging on glass.

Then, the girl allegedly got into “some kind of altercation” with a deputy, took the deputy’s gun and used it to kill herself, officials said.

No deputies were injured, officials said. It was not immediately clear whether anyone else was in the lobby at the time.

The incident is under investigation.

California
Keri Blakinger

Keri Blakinger covers the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Before joining the Los Angeles Times in 2023, she spent nearly seven years in Texas, first covering criminal justice for the Houston Chronicle and then covering prisons for the Marshall Project. Her work has appeared everywhere from the BBC to the New York Daily News, from Vice to the Washington Post Magazine, where her 2019 reporting on women in jail helped earn a National Magazine Award. She is the author of “Corrections in Ink,” a 2022 memoir about her time in prison.

