Man arrested in Kern County after reportedly picking up and chewing severed human leg

A California man who was reportedly seen chewing and biting a severed human leg in Kern County has been arrested for allegedly taking the human remains from the site of a fatal train collision.

Construction workers spotted the man while laying concrete near an Amtrak station in Wasco.

“He was waving a person’s leg… He was biting it and he was hitting it against the wall,” Jose Ibarra, a worker who witnessed the scene, said in a video posted on CNN .

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27-year-old Rosendo Tellez on Friday for the “removal of human remains from other than a cemetery,” arrest records show. He was also booked for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and felony violation of probation.

The Kern County Fire Department told KTLA that emergency crews had responded to a train crash near 7th and G streets in Wasco on Friday morning, where an unidentified person was pronounced dead.