Winner of $1-billion Powerball has been revealed. Another jackpot is up for grabs

Maria Menjivar, center, owner of Las Palmitas Mini Market, is joined by, from left, Navor Herrera, granddaughters Sarai Palacios, 14, and Natalia Palacios, 9, and Angelica Menjivar at Las Palmitas Mini Market in Los Angeles, where a $1-billion Powerball ticket was sold last summer.

The winner of last summer’s $1.08-billion Powerball jackpot has been revealed — and another prize is up for grabs Saturday.

Yanira Alvarez purchased the winning ticket last July from Las Palmitas Mini Market in downtown Los Angeles, according to a California Lottery news release. The organization didn’t release any details about Alvarez’s residence or occupation.

The prize is the third-largest Powerball jackpot in history and the seventh-largest U.S. lottery jackpot. Alvarez bought the ticket that won after 39 draws went without a winner.

Advertisement

The next Powerball draw is scheduled for Saturday, with an estimated jackpot of $935 million or a cash value of $452.3 million.

Earlier this month, California Lottery revealed the winner of October’s $1.765-billion Powerball. Theodorus Struyck represents a group of people who bought the winning ticket at Midway Market in Frazier Park.

The jackpot prizes last year yielded about $197.9 million in funding for public schools and higher education in California, according to the release.

“We can’t thank our players enough for their help in supporting California’s public schools,” California Lottery Director Harjinder Chima said in the release.

Alvarez’s win marked the second big Powerball jackpot won in L.A. County within a span of a year, after a ticket worth $2.04 billion was purchased at an Altadena gas station in November 2022.

Jackpot winners have the choice of receiving the jackpot in 30 annual payments or a one-time cash payment. Alvarez chose the latter, which amounted to $558.1 million before taxes.