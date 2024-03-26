Advertisement
California

Feeling lucky? California Powerball, Mega Millions climb to nearly $2 billion in combined prizes

Powerball tickets.
After 35 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner, the Powerball pot is up to $800 million.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Terry Castleman. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Terry Castleman
Staff WriterFollow
Share

The prospect of a huge lottery win is once again creating a buzz in California as the state’s two major games of chance near a combined $2 billion in prize money.

The current Powerball prize has been unclaimed and growing since January. After 35 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner, the pot is up to $800 million.

Mega Millions offers an even bigger $1.1-billion prize, as no one has claimed the jackpot over the last 30 draws since December.

Advertisement

Combined, the two prizes stand at $1.9 billion, the biggest combined sum ever for the two games. The total is just shy of the $2 billion single Powerball jackpot an Altadena store owner sold in early 2023.

SAN ANSELMO, CA - JANUARY 03: Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on January 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, California. The Powerball jackpot and Mega Millions jackpots are both over $400 million at the same time for the first time. The Mega Millions $418 million jackpot would be the fourth largest and the $460 million Powerball jackpot would be the seventh largest in the game's history. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

California

Lottery jackpots surpass $1 billion, as Californians have 3 ways to become a millionaire (or not)

Despite extremely long odds, people continue to line up for lottery tickets. They can dream big as the total jackpots for three lottery games hits $1 billion.

March 1, 2024

“Helping boost the bottom line for public education is the sole reason the California Lottery exists,” said Carolyn Becker, a spokesperson for the California Lottery.

Sales of tickets in the two games have generated $134.1 million for public education, according to California Lottery.

“For every $2 Powerball or Mega Millions ticket sold in California, about 80 cents helps fund schools,” California Lottery said in a news release.

A state audit in 2020 found that the lottery had shortchanged schools by millions of dollars over several years, potentially violating state law in the process.

ALTADENA, CA - NOVEMBER 09: Joseph Chahayed, 74, right, owner of Joe's Service Station, now an ExxonMobil franchise, sold the winning Powerball ticket worth more than $2 billion, waves to a customer while giving an interview to a news organization on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Altadena, CA. Chahayed will be receiving a $1-million bonus check for selling the $2.04-billion jackpot-winning ticket. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

California

Winner of record $2-billion Powerball jackpot comes forward with ticket bought in Altadena

Edwin Castro, who bought the winning ticket, said he was “educated in the California public education system” but otherwise asked for privacy.

Feb. 14, 2023

Winning the lottery is extremely unlikely, at around 300 million-to-one odds for each game’s jackpot.

Advertisement

In California, the vehicle fatality rate was about 1.38 deaths per 100 million miles driven, according to the state Office of Traffic Safety.

The odds of dying in a crash on your next one-mile drive are higher than the odds of winning the lottery.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be Tuesday night; Powerball’s next drawing is the following day.

More to Read

CaliforniaFast Break
Terry Castleman

Terry Castleman is a data reporter on the Fast Break Desk covering breaking news. In 2020, he was named alongside his colleagues as a Pulitzer Prize finalist in explanatory reporting. Previously, he worked at the New York Times and volunteered as a first responder for refugees arriving on the shores of Lesvos.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement