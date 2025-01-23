Advertisement
California

Fight breaks out over Pokémon cards at a Los Angeles Costco

The front entrance of the Costco in Monterey Park.
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 

A fight broke out at a Costco store in Los Angeles over Pokémon cards, according to a video circulating on social media.

The fight was captured at the Atwater Village Costco on Jan. 16, according to a video posted on X by DisguisedToast.

Wild footage captured shoppers at the Atwater Village Costco in Los Angeles fighting over large quantities of the coveted Pokémon cards on Jan. 16.

Two men fought over a Pokémon box set, with one of them elbowing the other in the face.

“Get the f— off of me bro,” one of the men said.

Police weren’t called to the scene and aren’t investigating the brawl, Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

Representatives for Costco didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

CaliforniaBreaking News
Summer Lin

