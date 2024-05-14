Three people stabbed in two separate incidents on Los Angeles County Metro system

A woman was attacked Monday in an elevator near the Vermont/Athens Metro train station.

In the latest violence on Los Angeles County’s mass transit system, a man slashed a woman’s arm with a weapon at a Metro station Monday just a few hours after two people were stabbed during a fight that started aboard a bus in Glendale.

All three victims are expected to survive, but the bloodshed highlights a spate of violence aboard Metro buses and trains over the last several weeks, including a killing at a Studio City train station and a driver who was stabbed on a bus full of passengers.

On Monday, a fight broke out among a group of passengers aboard a Metro bus around 7 p.m., according to a Metro spokesperson. The driver stopped the bus on Los Feliz Road at S. Central Avenue in Glendale, where four people got off and continued to fight in the street.

Two of the four were stabbed, Metro authorities said. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the Glendale Police Department responded and arrested two teenagers, and the two stabbing victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Metro.

Just a few hours later, a man attacked a woman on an elevator at the Vermont/Athens Metro Station that connects to a median on the 105 Freeway, according to news station KTLA.

The woman was slashed on the arm, and the attacker boarded a westbound train headed toward the Hawthorne/Lennox Station, a sheriff’s department spokesperson told the news outlet. The woman was taken to a hospital and released, authorities said.

The sheriff’s department did not immediately respond to requests for comment about either incident.

In the last several weeks, Los Angeles County Metro passengers and drivers have been attacked, stabbed or killed while trying to use the public transportation system.

On April 13, a 70-year-old man was stabbed around 1:30 a.m. by another passenger in the 27000 block of W. Sunset Boulevard in Silver Lake while aboard a Metro bus. The man was stabbed during an argument, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, and was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Several hours later, a man stabbed a Metro bus driver in Willbrook while passengers watched the driver beg for help. The assailant ran away from the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The driver was able to get off the bus, and a good Samaritan picked him up and took him to Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital. He was later released, according to a Metro spokesperson.

A man fatally slashed the throat of a 66-year-old woman as she was getting off a Metro train in Studio City on April 22. Elliot Tramel Nowden was arrested shortly after he attacked Mirna Soza, who died from her injuries at a hospital, according to the sheriff’s department.

“She was stabbed without provocation by a man who grabbed the bag that she was holding,” Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón said during a news conference last month. The district attorney said prosecutors also filed a special allegation that the murder was committed during a robbery. If convicted of all charges, Nowden faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

On the same day Gascón’s office announced charges against Nowden, an official with the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority asked Metro’s executive board to declare an emergency to hasten the construction of protective barriers for its bus drivers.

Times staff writer Rachel Uranga contributed to this report.