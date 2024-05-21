UPS driver was stalked and killed by childhood friend and co-worker, D.A. says

Police at the site of the fatal shooting of a UPS driver in Irvine on Thursday.

Rhean Jalipa Fontanoza was on disability leave from UPS last week when he allegedly tracked down his childhood friend and co-worker, Expedito De Leon, and shot him 14 times as De Leon sat in his delivery truck.

Fontanoza, 46, has been charged in the Orange County ambush murder of De Leon, 50, according to a statement released Tuesday by the county district attorney’s office. Both men were from Aliso Viejo.

Irvine Police Department authorities previously said the two men were acquainted and suspected that the shooting was targeted. The district attorney’s office has not uncovered a motive for the killing.

Advertisement

According to the office, Fontanoza stopped a UPS driver around 12:30 p.m. Thursday and asked if De Leon shared the route. After he was told that De Leon drove a different path, Fontanoza allegedly visited the UPS substation in Aliso Viejo, accessed a computer to view driver routes and took a picture on his phone.

California UPS driver killed in Irvine ID’d; suspect worked for same company, police say The Irvine Police Department identified the UPS driver who was fatally shot while sitting in his van in an industrial area of the city. The slaying suspect was an acquaintance of the victim and also worked for the same company.

Shortly before 3 p.m., Fontanoza — driving a vehicle unfamiliar to De Leon — found the delivery driver on his route, drove up next to him and, within seconds, shot him multiple times. Authorities said De Leon had left his vehicle to make a delivery and was shot once he returned and had buckled his seat belt.

Witnesses told authorities they recognized De Leon and said that the spot where he was parked was typically where he would stop for his lunch break.

Fontanoza drove away from the scene and was later found on Santiago Canyon Road in Orange. When he refused to leave his vehicle, authorities said police fired tear gas into his car and released a K-9 to try to get him out.

“Mr. De Leon was just going about his day, doing his job with no idea his longtime friend was stalking him with every intent to kill him,” Orange County Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer said in a statement.

“The depravity involved to plot and carry out a plan to execute someone you shared a lifetime of memories [with] is not something any one of us can wrap our heads around,” he said. “No life should have to end like this, and it is a tragedy that should have never happened.”

Advertisement

Fontanoza was scheduled to return from leave on June 1. He is currently being held without bail.