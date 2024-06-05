Swift justice: Porsche driver is ticketed for 133 mph on the 101 Freeway

A Porsche driver in Northern California was cited for driving 133 mph over the Memorial Day weekend on the northbound 101 Freeway near Healdsburg.

Jail the driver. Impound the car. Suspend the driver’s license.

The ticket was issued May 26, a Sunday morning, on the northbound 101 Freeway at Lytton Springs near the Sonoma Wine Country town of Healdsburg.

The posted speed limit is 65 miles per hour.

The CHP division in Santa Rosa posted images of parts of the ticket on Facebook as a warning that the agency was being extra vigilant over the holiday weekend.

“Omg, please tell me you towed that vehicle!!” commented one reader of the Facebook post.

“No jail? Wow!” responded another reader.

But David Derutte, CHP Public Information Officer, confirmed the driver was not arrested, nor was the vehicle impounded. He didn’t disclose what fine the driver faced.

“That kind of speed, going that fast is pretty rare but we do see it, for sure,” he said. “I would imagine that’s the fastest that officer has seen.”

The CHP’s Facebook post showed parts of the ticket. The infraction for drivers going over 100 mph opens the individual to a wide range of penalties.

A first-time offender can be fined up to $500 , with a court potentially suspending driving privileges for up to 30 days. Drivers with previous speeding infractions are subject to higher fines and longer suspensions.

The driver was pulled over during one of the CHP’s “Maximum Enforcement Periods,” or holiday periods in which the department increases vehicle patrols.

“We have a handful of those weekends, like the Fourth of July, Labor Day, Christmas and Thanksgiving, where there’s just a lot more of us out there,” Derutte said.

The arresting officer employed a handheld LIDAR, or Light and Detection Ranging, device to track the driver.