Check your lottery tickets! $2.9-million winner expires today

Someone is sitting on a $2.9-million lottery ticket bought in Los Angeles and that cash expires today.

According to the California State Lottery, a Mega Millions ticket worth $2,941,708 was purchased at SK gas station, at 11280 National Blvd., for the Dec. 12 drawing.

The ticket matched the numbers 8, 23, 44, 45 and 53 but missed the Mega Number 3 that evening.

Whoever has the ticket has until 5 p.m. Friday to take it to one of the state’s nine lottery offices.

Alternatively, the claimant can fill out paperwork with the ticket information on or before Saturday. Claim forms are available online and with lottery retailers across California.

According to Mega Millions rules, winners have 180 days to claim their prize if they’ve matched five numbers. If no one claims the prize, state officials say it will be recirculated into education funding.