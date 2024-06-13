Venice man is accused of punching and killing a pub manager during a brawl in Santa Monica

The manager of Jameson’s Pub was killed after a brawl outside of the Santa Monica business Tuesday.

A Venice man was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with homicide after he allegedly punched the manager of a popular Santa Monica bar, who died a short time later, police said.

On Tuesday just after midnight, officers responded to a report of battery near Jameson’s Pub, a business popular among sports fans.

“A fight ensued on the street when the Jameson’s manager asked several patrons to leave,” the Santa Monica Police Department said in a statement.

“Out on the street, one of the patrons punched the manager, causing him to lose consciousness,” the statement said.

The victim was not breathing when officers arrived, prompting officers and then Santa Monica firefighters to attempt to revive him with CPR. He was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead, according to police.

Leonard Hector Korpie, 26, was among three arrested early Tuesday. He was charged with homicide by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

His bail was set at $2 million.

Those with information are encouraged to contact Det. Hector Tavera at Hector.Tavera@santamonica.gov or to call the watch commander at (310) 458-8427.