Police arrest suspect in LAX road rage fight that knocked elderly woman unconscious

Los Angeles police arrested a man Friday in connection with a road-rage-fueled scuffle at Los Angeles International Airport that knocked an elderly woman to the ground, leaving her unconscious.

Jasan Givens Sr. was arrested shortly after 10 a.m. in South L.A.’s Chesterfield Square neighborhood by members of an LAPD and airport police task force.

According to online records, he was booked into the Los Angeles Police Department’s 77th Street Division jail on suspicion of felony battery and his bail was set at $50,000. Givens is scheduled to make his first court appearance July 12.

Police say that a preliminary investigation suggests that Givens, 38, and another man got into a heated dispute before their fight May 31. The incident occurred about 9:25 a.m.

California Video shows elderly woman knocked unconscious during road rage fight at LAX Police are looking for a man involved in a road rage fight at LAX that put an elderly woman in the hospital after she was knocked down in the scuffle.

Video from a surveillance camera shows a man, who police say was Givens, chasing after a shirtless man on the sidewalk before continuing into the street outside baggage claim. There, an elderly woman was standing while her luggage was being unloaded from her vehicle.

Givens and the other man then slam into the woman, just as Givens tackles the other man from behind, the video shows. The woman was knocked to the ground face-down.

The two men can then be seen wrestling with each other on the ground behind the vehicle as the woman lies motionless beside them as others move in to check on her.

The woman, who has not been identified, was knocked unconscious and taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said. She has since been released. There were no further details about the extent of her injuries.

While Givens fled the scene, KTLA-TV Channel 5 reported the other man involved in the fight was arrested, according to police.

“The most shocking thing ... is after this happened, both the individuals failed to render aid,” LAPD Det. Scott Danielson told the station. “Our victim here could be your mother or your grandmother.”