Authorities arrest Los Angeles man 1984 slaying in Northern California

Richard Moore, 59, was 19 when he allegedly killed Madeline Garcia. He was arrested in Los Angeles on June 27 and was arraigned on murder, kidnapping and rape charges this week.

In 1984, Garcia was attacked, dragged into the alley and killed in the 300 block of Atlantic Street in Roseville, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

A decades-long investigation led authorities to Moore in Los Angeles. On June 27, Moore was arrested by Los Angeles Police Department officers and FBI agents, and taken to Placer County.

Moore has pleaded not guilty and is being held in jail without bail. He is expected to appear in court on July 22.