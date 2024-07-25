Macy fire gains ferocity, threatening homes near Lake Elsinore

A fast-moving fire near Lake Elsinore on Thursday has forced the evacuation of dozens of homes and consumed more than 130 acres, according to Cal Fire.

The Macy fire broke out in vegetation near Macy and Orange streets around 5:40 p.m. An evacuation order was issued for dozens of homes west of Grand Avenue as the fire spread.

People watch the flames on a nearby hillside in Lake Elsinore. (OnScene.TV)

A searchable map provided by Cal Fire showed the structures affected by the order. An evacuation center was set up at Elsinore High School, at 21800 Canyon Drive in Wildomar, for those displaced from their homes, Cal Fire said.

By 9 p.m. Thursday, 200 firefighters were battling a blaze that was 0% contained. The fire closed Highway 74 from Grand Avenue to the Orange County line, and Grand Avenue from Machado Street to Maiden Lane.

Video from OnScene.TV showed flames roaring from a hillside within a short distance from homes. Planes and helicopters dropped fire retardant.

“We have a massive fire right here,” local resident Michelle Mattson said as flames ran along the hillside behind her. “It broke this ridge right here, and there’s houses right on the other side of it.”