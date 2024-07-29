Advertisement
Flora fire started by man who drove truck without a front tire for miles, Cal Fire says

A Shasta County man was arrested in connection with the 36-acre Flora Fire in the North Bay.
A Shasta County man was arrested in connection with the 36-acre Flora fire in the North Bay, which Cal Fire officials said he started last Wednesday after driving his truck without a front right tire for over four miles.
(Cal Fire)
By Ruben VivesStaff Writer 
A man accused of driving his truck for miles without a front right tire has been arrested for allegedly sparking the Flora fire, which burned 36 acres in Sonoma County and threatened structures for four days before it was fully contained Sunday, according to Cal Fire.

Justin Roy Jones, 44, of Anderson, Calif., was arrested last week on suspicion of unlawfully starting a fire to a structure, forest or property, and of violating the terms of his probation, Cal Fire said in a written statement. The agency provided no details about the man’s alleged probation violation.

The Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The fire broke out 4:39 p.m. on Wednesday in the 12000 block of Chalk Hill Road in Geyserville. Cal Fire said witnesses saw a man driving his truck without a front tire for more than four miles, creating sparks as the truck’s rim grinded on the asphalt.

“This caused three separate fires along Chalk Hill Road, threatening multiple structures,” Cal Fire said.

The wind-driven fire threatened multiple buildings and burned 36 acres for four days until it was fully contained on Sunday, the fire agency said. No structures were destroyed or damaged, and no injuries were reported.

Ruben Vives

