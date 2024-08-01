Advertisement
California

Scammers leave fake parking tickets in Alhambra, police warn

Traffic at night in Alhambra.
The 710 Freeway intersects with Valley Boulevard at its northern terminus in Alhambra.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
Share via

The Alhambra Police Department is warning residents that someone is leaving fake parking tickets on vehicles that include a QR code directing to a website not affiliated with the city.

The fake tickets were placed on at least five vehicles in the city sometime between late Monday evening and early Tuesday morning, according to Sgt. Michael Montano.

The sham citations claimed that residents had not moved their vehicles for scheduled street sweeping, which immediately raised red flags for those familiar with the local parking schedule.

Advertisement

One fake citation was even left on a car parked in a resident’s driveway, Montano said. Alhambra police have not received reports of the fraudulent tickets in any neighboring cities.

1

One of the fake parking tickets.

2

An example of a real Alhambra parking ticket.

1. One of the fake parking tickets. 2. An example of a real Alhambra parking ticket. (Alhambra Police Department)

The knockoffs bear little resemblance to the city’s actual parking citations. In images police shared on social media, they look more like a grocery store receipt.

Advertisement

A legitimate citation is either a two-sided piece of paper with instructions on how to pay the fine, or a yellow ticket in an envelope, officials said. Neither include a QR code to make payments.

Los Angeles, CA - August 25: A parking ticket on the windshild of a vehicle on Barrington Ave. in Los Angeles on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

California

These are the parts of L.A. that get the most parking tickets. Our guide to avoiding them

Looking to avoid a ticket? A Times analysis of parking ticket data in Los Angeles from Jan. 1 to July 31 pinpointed top spots where drivers get written up.

Sept. 2, 2023

The QR codes on the fake tickets appear to point to a fraudulent website. If a resident does find a fake ticket, they should not scan the code, as it might install some type of virus on their phone.

“If you receive one of these citations, DO NOT scan the QR code, and report it to the Alhambra PD Traffic Section at 626-570-5119,” the police department wrote on social media. “Remember, we will only refer you to our safe and secure city website: www.cityofalhambra.org. If you are unsure, don’t hesitate to contact us!”

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News
Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement