Newsom signs legislative crime package addressing organized retail theft

Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed 10 bills for what he is calling an unprecedented effort to combat escalating retail crimes, car thefts and the sale of stolen goods, enacting stricter penalties for repeat offenders and enhanced tools for felony prosecutions.

“Let’s be clear, this is the most significant legislation to address property crime in modern California history. I thank the bipartisan group of lawmakers, our retail partners, and advocates for putting public safety over politics,” Newsom said in a statement Friday morning. “While some try to take us back to ineffective and costly policies of the past, these new laws present a better way forward — making our communities safer and providing meaningful tools to help law enforcement arrest criminals and hold them accountable.”

Newsom’s action comes eight months after he called on legislators to address rising retail thefts across the state, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic when major California cities saw the most dramatic increase in property crimes. It also comes at a divisive moment for Democrats in the Golden State, who are at odds over how to respond to the increasing public concern about the rise in brazen thefts.

Advertisement

California lawmakers passed these bills to address crime: AB 2943 allows felony charges on the third theft offense, aggregates dollar amounts and expands drug diversion programs.



AB 3209 allows a court to impose a restraining order for up to two years against a person who has stolen, vandalized or committed battery against an employee. It would also require the court to consider whether a person lives in a “food desert” and whether the store is the only location for necessities.



AB 1779 allows prosecutors to charge several offenses that took place across counties and handle them in a single court.



AB 1802 makes permanent the California Highway Patrol property crimes task force.



AB 1972 expands the California Highway Patrol’s property crimes task force program to include cargo theft and railroad police.



SB 905 creates two new “wobbler” offenses that can be charged as felonies or misdemeanors: breaking into a car with the intent to steal, and possessing property stolen from a car worth at least $950 with the intent to sell it.



SB 1242 gives a stiffer sentence to people convicted of setting a fire on a retailer’s property to commit organized theft.



SB 1416 creates a sentencing enhancement for selling, exchanging, or returning for value an item acquired through shoplifting, burglary, or theft.



SB 1144 requires online marketplaces to collect information from high-volume third-party sellers and grants authority to district attorneys to bring civil actions to enforce violations.



SB 982 eliminates an end date on the crime of organized retail theft, allowing prosecution to occur indefinitely.

The most recent debate over theft and drug crime reform in California dates back to 2014 when voters passed Proposition 47.

That ballot measure lessened the penalties for some non-violent drug and property crimes and passed with overwhelming support at a time when lawmakers needed alleviate overcrowding in California’s state prisons, which the courts declared were at unconstitutional levels. It has also saved the state nearly $100 million annually, and those funds have gone back to victim services and reentry programs.

Major opponents to that initiative have since tried – and failed – to dismantle Proposition 47. But they have returned this year with a revived statewide initiative that voters will decide on this November. The measure, Proposition 36, would impose mandated drug treatment for some drug crimes, add new penalties for some theft and drug offenses and add new sentencing enhancements that would apply to any crime.

Advertisement

Newsom and top Democrats crafted an alternative measure of their own, one that would address concerns about theft and fentanyl without, they said, being as punitive as the prosecutors’ measure. But with just a few days left before the Legislature dismissed for a month-long recess in July, Newsom scuttled the effort.

The package of bills signed by the governor was ushered by Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas (D-Hollister)and Senate leader Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg). Both made their own high-profile efforts to address concerns over increasing theft through legislation, and opposed asking voters to reform Proposition 47.

The bills focus on many sides of the property theft and make it to easier prosecute car break-ins and aggregate dollar amounts of thefts that happen over time and across jurisdictions; the legislation also gives stores the ability to file temporary restraining orders against repeat shoplifters; and will require online marketplaces to collect detailed information from sellers in an effort to divert the illegal resale of stolen items.

Advertisement

Newsom signed the package of bills Friday morning outside of a Home Depot in San José.

San José is the largest city in Santa Clara County, which saw one of the biggest upticks in these crimes out of the state’s fifteen largest counties.

The governor and his political allies have publicly denounced Proposition 36, calling it draconian crime reform. The initiative is led by mostly prosecutors and funded by major big box retailers like Home Depot, Target and Walmart.

But some Democrats, including Mayors London Breed of San Francisco, Todd Gloria of San Diego and San José Mayor Matt Mahan, support the tough-on-crime measure.

Mahan this week announced this week a new fundraising committee to raise money for the ballot measure.