Advertisement
California

Toddler’s apple juice mistakenly swapped for wine in Salinas restaurant

Google Earth image of Fujiyama Japanese Restaurant in Salinas.
Google Earth image of Fujiyama Japanese Restaurant in Salinas.
(Google Earth)
By Sandra McDonald
Share via

A 2-year-old girl was mistakenly given alcohol instead of apple juice at a Salinas restaurant and ended up in the emergency room.

What was supposed to be apple juice was actually cooking wine that had been mislabeled and served to the child at Fujiyama Japanese Restaurant, her parents and restaurant officials told KSBW on Thursday. The parents didn’t notice until the toddler began to show signs of intoxication, then smelled her drink.

“She was swaying, she was falling over, she was leaning on walls, she couldn’t hold her head up, she was slurring her words,” her mother, Noemi Valencia, told the TV station.

Advertisement

A trip to the emergency room showed the toddler’s blood alcohol content was 0.12%, over the 0.08% legal limit for an adult over 21, her parents said. She has since fully recovered.

The restaurant told KSBW a large container of cooking wine was mislabeled as apple juice, which the server accidentally poured for the child.

Local police said a report was filed Aug. 17 regarding the incident, according to the news station. The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control said in a statement it is working with local authorities to investigate the matter.

Advertisement

The parents urged other families to taste what’s served to children at restaurants as a precaution.

More to Read

California
Sandra McDonald

Sandra McDonald is a summer intern with the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. She grew up in north central Florida, just an hour south of the University of Florida where she studied journalism and worked with the local NPR station, WUFT, and Fresh Take Florida, a news service focused on statewide and political coverage.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement