California

Big rig with lithium ion batteries flips in San Pedro, sparking hazardous fire, closing freeway

Footage of a big rig containing lithium ion batteries that overturned in San Pedro Thursday afternoon
A big rig containing lithium ion batteries overturned in San Pedro Thursday afternoon, sparking a fire that reportedly led at least one battery to explode.
(KTLA)
By Clara HarterStaff Writer 
A hazardous fire broke out in San Pedro around noon on Thursday after a big rig carrying lithium ion batteries overturned, causing at least one battery to explode, authorities said.

Los Angeles City Fire Department officials and a hazardous materials team were sent to 940 N. Seaside Ave. at 11:48 a.m. to combat the dangerous blaze, authorities said.

The 47 Freeway was closed in both directions from the Southbound 710 to Harbor Boulevard, including a section of the Vincent Thomas Bridge, according to an LAFD spokesperson.

There were no reports of injuries, evacuation orders or widespread
hazardous warnings. However, significant traffic gridlock was expected in this major artery for trucks bringing goods to and from the harbor.

“Any incident that shuts down a highway is going to cause a large impact for the commuters, especially in this area of the port as the Port of Los Angeles is the second-largest port in the world,” said California Highway Patrol Sgt. Daniel Keene. Luckily, in this situation, there are alternative routes around the area.”

The freeway closure could last up to 24 or even 48 hours as officials deal with the hazardous materials, Keene added.

