Newsom OKs speed cameras for dangerous stretch of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu

Malibu resident Tina Siegel and L.A. County Sheriff’s Capt. Jenn Seeto comfort each other in February after adding another Ghost Tire to a memorial, bringing the number to 59, in honor of every person killed along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu since 2010.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday approved a measure that will allow five speed cameras to be implemented along a particularly dangerous stretch of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.

This section of PCH was long known as a hot spot for crashes, including scores of fatalities, but it was the tragic deaths of four Pepperdine University students almost a year ago that propelled renewed action to improve safety.

Newsom on Friday signed SB 1297 into law, which builds on ongoing state and local efforts aimed at saving lives along this section of the PCH. The law, sponsored by Sen. Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica), includes Malibu in a speed camera pilot program, allowing the city to install up to five automated cameras that will fine speeding drivers.

Advertisement

“The signing of SB 1297 today is a huge win for the safety of Malibu residents and its visitors,” Allen said in a statement. “We know speed cameras can help curb reckless speeding — an issue this beautiful stretch of highway has been plagued with for years — so I am grateful the governor recognizes the important role this equipment will play in saving lives.”

The bill has been awaiting the governor’s signature since late August, when lawmakers passed the measure.

On the evening of Oct. 17, 2023, sisters in Pepperdine’s Alpha Phi sorority — Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir and Deslyn Williams — were killed while walking on a sidewalk along PCH. A car traveling in excess of 100 mph slammed into parked cars and the women.

Advertisement

Between 2011 and 2023, 170 fatalities or serious injuries to drivers, passengers, cyclists and pedestrians have taken place on this highway in Malibu, according to a Times analysis.

Malibu officials have said that 60 people have died on the stretch since 2010.

“Over 60 lives lost on one stretch of our iconic Pacific Coast Highway is unacceptable — it’s a call to action,” Newsom said in a statement. “That’s why we’re adding speed cameras to help put an end to reckless driving in Malibu. These new cameras will build on the state’s ongoing safety makeover that includes infrastructure upgrades, increased traffic enforcement, and a new public education campaign.”

The new law allows Malibu to join a small cohort of cities — Los Angeles, San Jose, Oakland, Glendale, and Long Beach, and San Francisco — which last year were approved to establish speed camera pilot programs. The state requires that cities establish clear signage about the program and a public education campaign before enforcement begins.