Children who joined 7-Eleven flash mob turned in to police by their parents

At least three parents turned their children in to the Los Angeles Police Department for their involvement in multiple flash mob robberies at 7-Eleven stores across the city this summer, according to officials. The parents spotted their children in surveillance footage released by the LAPD, as many of those involved in the robberies did not attempt to conceal their faces as they grabbed bags of chips and candy.

From July 12 to Sept. 20, kids on bicycles swarmed 7-Eleven stores in groups of 20 to 40. The LAPD responded to 14 reports of flash mobs primarily made up of teenagers wearing hoodies over their heads or simply smiling as they grabbed armfuls of items off the shelves. Some wore masks or T-shirts pulled over their faces, according to still images taken from the surveillance footage inside the stores.

All but one of the robberies were carried out on Fridays between 6:30 and 8 p.m. police announced in a news release on Sept. 25. The robberies were spread across the city in multiple neighborhoods, including Rampart, Wilshire, Hollywood, and West L.A.

One day after the LAPD released the images, the first of three parents turned in their child to police, Asst. Chief Blake Chow announced during Tuesday’s L.A. Board of Police Commissioners meeting, according to reporting from news station KTLA.

“On Sept 26, the Organized Retail Crime Task Force responded to the Northeast Area where a parent had brought their juvenile child in, who was involved in a flash robbery. The child was booked for robbery,” Chow said during the meeting. “On Sept. 28, another parent in Southwest Area brought their child into the station. That juvenile was booked for robbery in connection with a 7-Eleven flash robbery. On Sept. 29, a similar situation occurred in 77th, where the parent turned the child in. That juvenile was also booked for robbery.”

Investigators believe that many of the teenagers involved in the flash mobs were not from the neighborhoods where they carried out the robberies, Chow told the police commission. Police expect there will be more arrests as the department continues to receive tips about the robberies. Police are also working with schools to identify others involved, according to Chow.

The LAPD did not respond to requests for additional information about the arrests or the ages of the suspects. It’s unclear if those arrested face any additional charges. Police claim that several witnesses were pushed during the flash mobs, but there were no reports of injuries.

Additional tips can be given to the LAPD at (877)-LAPD-24-7, or (877) 527-3247. Anonymous tips can be made with the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS, or (800) 222-8477, or at www.lacrimestoppers.org.