Advertisement
California

Wildfire ignites along Lake Piru, threatening structures and stranding boaters

A helicopter drops water on a fire amid brown smoke
A helicopter drops water on the advancing Felicia fire in Piru on Thursday.
(Eric Thayer / Associated Press)
By Sandra McDonald
Share via

A fire ignited Thursday afternoon near the southwestern bank of Lake Piru in Ventura County and by evening had burned nearly 300 acres. The flames stranded half a dozen boaters, who were forced to shelter in place lakeside, officials said.

The blaze, dubbed the Felicia fire, threatened from three to five structures, including homes and a U.S. Forest Service fire station. Video from OnScene.TV showed roaring flames leaping the air. Fire was burning dangerously close to a house as the afternoon wore on.

All threatened structures have crews assigned to protect them, said Andrew Dowd, a Ventura County Fire Department public information officer.

Advertisement

The fire had burned 292 acres and was 0% contained as of 3 p.m., although Dowd told The Times the 210 on-scene firefighters “were making good progress” and had knocked down portions of the fire heading into the evening.

“Steep, rugged terrain with limited access is hampering firefighting efforts,” the department wrote in an X post updating the fire’s progress.

Advertisement

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department ordered an evacuation of the western side of the lake and closed Piru Canyon Road. Around 15 people were evacuated from the lake’s recreational areas, including a campground and the nearby canyon.

A bulldozer works near flames
A firefighting bulldozer works against advancing flames in the Ventura County blaze on Thursday afternoon.
(Eric Thayer / Associated Press)

Six boaters were unable to leave before roads closed, Dowd said, and were sheltering at the marina parking lot north of the fire as of Thursday evening.

Advertisement

The fire started around 1 p.m., and its cause still under investigation, Dowd said. No injuries have been recorded.

Video released by the Ventura County Fire Department showed workers clearing brush while helicopters dropped water on the fire in the distance.

More to Read

CaliforniaFires
Sandra McDonald

Sandra McDonald is a summer intern with the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. She grew up in north central Florida, just an hour south of the University of Florida where she studied journalism and worked with the local NPR station, WUFT, and Fresh Take Florida, a news service focused on statewide and political coverage.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement