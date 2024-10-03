Wildfire ignites along Lake Piru, threatening structures and stranding boaters

A helicopter drops water on the advancing Felicia fire in Piru on Thursday.

A fire ignited Thursday afternoon near the southwestern bank of Lake Piru in Ventura County and by evening had burned nearly 300 acres. The flames stranded half a dozen boaters, who were forced to shelter in place lakeside, officials said.

The blaze, dubbed the Felicia fire, threatened from three to five structures, including homes and a U.S. Forest Service fire station. Video from OnScene.TV showed roaring flames leaping the air. Fire was burning dangerously close to a house as the afternoon wore on.

All threatened structures have crews assigned to protect them, said Andrew Dowd, a Ventura County Fire Department public information officer.

The fire had burned 292 acres and was 0% contained as of 3 p.m., although Dowd told The Times the 210 on-scene firefighters “were making good progress” and had knocked down portions of the fire heading into the evening.

“Steep, rugged terrain with limited access is hampering firefighting efforts,” the department wrote in an X post updating the fire’s progress.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department ordered an evacuation of the western side of the lake and closed Piru Canyon Road. Around 15 people were evacuated from the lake’s recreational areas, including a campground and the nearby canyon.

A firefighting bulldozer works against advancing flames in the Ventura County blaze on Thursday afternoon. (Eric Thayer / Associated Press)

Six boaters were unable to leave before roads closed, Dowd said, and were sheltering at the marina parking lot north of the fire as of Thursday evening.

The fire started around 1 p.m., and its cause still under investigation, Dowd said. No injuries have been recorded.

Video released by the Ventura County Fire Department showed workers clearing brush while helicopters dropped water on the fire in the distance.