Tip from New Zealand prompts arrest of California man accused of sexually abusing, filming 8-year-old

A tip from New Zealand led to the arrest of a Riverside County man suspected of filming pornographic videos of an 8-year-old boy, and authorities are now searching for more potential victims.

John Edward Lario, 20, of Banning, was arrested in September on suspicion of child sexual abuse and is currently in custody in lieu of $1-million bail, according to the Riverside County district attorney’s office.

John Edward Lario, 20, of Banning has been charged with multiple felonies. (Riverside County district attorney’s office)

Child exploitation investigators in New Zealand contacted Homeland Security Investigations on Sept. 2 after they discovered a link containing videos and images of child sexual abuse originating from Riverside, authorities said.

A joint investigation between the Riverside County Child Exploitation Team and HSI officials led to the arrest of Lario, authorities said, and a search of his home revealed the identity of the alleged 8-year-old victim.

Lario is charged with sexual penetration or oral copulation of a child under 10, lewd act with a child under 14, using a minor to engage in sexual conduct for purposes of producing data or images of the conduct and inflicting unjustifiable pain or mental suffering on a minor, authorities said.

If convicted as charged, he faces a possible life sentence, prosecutors said. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 4.

“This investigation is a perfect example to highlight HSI Riverside’s dedication and commitment to ensuring the well-being of children,” HSI Riverside Assistant Special Agent in Charge Christopher Bracken said in a statement. “This arrest highlights HSI’s ability to coordinate with its international and state and local partners to swiftly pursue offenders and bring them to justice.”

Investigators believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to call the Riverside County Child Exploitation Team hotline at (866) 723-3595.