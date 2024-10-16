Advertisement
California

Search underway after plane crash reported off Rancho Palos Verdes

A view from Palos Verdes cliffs.
(Megan Parker)
By Clara HarterStaff Writer 
A search is underway after a plane crash was reported off Rancho Palos Verdes near the area of Palos Verdes and Narcissa drives around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said.

The possible crash was reported via 911, but as of about 6 p.m., no plane had been located, said L.A. County Fire Department Lifeguards Division spokesperson Kealiinohopono Barnes. The ongoing search is taking place around the Sacred Cove, Portuguese Point and Abalone Cove areas, he said.

The L.A. County Lifeguards Marine Technical Search Team is utilizing drones to search from the air and sonar techniques to search in the water, he said. L.A. County Lifeguards also have divers searching the ocean, he added.

The county Fire Department is currently on scene and working with the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Authority to determine if there was a plane that recently disappeared from the radar, he said.

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Aero Bureau has also been notified, and personnel are searching the area for the crashed plane.

Times staff writer Karen Garcia contributed to this story.

CaliforniaBreaking News
Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. While at the Daily News, she published a series on fentanyl addiction that won a first-place investigative journalism award from the L.A. Press Club. Harter majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University. She loves surfing and, when not reporting, can most likely be found in the ocean.

