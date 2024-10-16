Five cases of mosquito-borne dengue virus reported in Baldwin Park

Two more cases of the mosquito-borne dengue virus have been identified in Baldwin Park, bringing to five the recent total concentrated in the area and raising concerns from health officials about the local spread of the virus, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

The new cases are under investigation by the county Public Health Department in partnership with the San Gabriel Valley Mosquito Vector Control District, officials said Tuesday.

Dengue is mainly transmitted through the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes, which are not common in L.A. County, according to public health officials. It is usually found in tropical and subtropical regions.

Advertisement

Neither of the people most recently infected with dengue had a history of travel to areas where the virus is typically found.

Sustained spread of dengue in a neighborhood occurs when infected mosquitoes bite and spread it to people, who are then bitten by other mosquitoes. Those mosquitoes become infected from the blood of their hosts and the cycle continues.

Aedes mosquitoes are most active during the day, but their peak biting time is just before sunrise and just after sunset.

Advertisement

“Many people infected may not show symptoms, making it challenging to detect and control the spread of the disease,” said Los Angeles Public Health Officer Muntu Davis.

Flulike symptoms of dengue may appear, if at all, two to seven days after being bitten. The full range of symptoms include fever, followed by severe headache, pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, rash and possibly mild bleeding, public health officials said. More critical symptoms include severe bleeding and shock or a severe drop in blood pressure that can lead to organ failure.

This year, there have now been eight cases of locally acquired dengue reported in L.A. County, including two in El Monte and one in Panorama City, according to the county Department of Public Health. None have developed severe disease, officials said.

Advertisement

The risk of widespread transmission in L.A. County remains low, but the health department is closely monitoring the situation.

“We will continue aggressive mosquito control efforts, weekly surveillance testing, and public education to help protect public health and mitigate the risk of further transmission,” said Jason Farned, San Gabriel Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District manager.

Farned urged residents to take take advantage of free vector control services including inspection and abatement of mosquito breeding sites at their homes.

Officials recommended that residents of Baldwin Park take the following steps to prevent local transmission of dengue:

