Mystery smell prompts partial evacuation at downtown L.A. jail, 2 employees hospitalized

Two employees were transported to a local hospital Thursday after an unidentified smell prompted a partial evacuation of the Inmate Reception Center in downtown Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The odor, first detected at about 2:30 p.m., did not impact any areas that house or hold inmates, officials said.

“It’s not affecting the secure side of the building,” Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Nicole Nishida told The Times. “We have had no complaints of any inmates being affected.”

Advertisement

By 4 p.m., she said, fire officials were still on scene investigating the source of the odor.

“It smelled like a very strong nail polish or paint smell,” one staffer told The Times while coughing repeatedly. “We knew it wasn’t nail polish or paint, but it was similar to that.”

Over roughly 15 minutes, the smell quickly spread and grew stronger until officials decided to send workers home and evacuate, according to the employee, who asked to remain anonymous because they were not authorized to speak on the record.

Advertisement

“My throat’s burning,” the staffer continued. “My voice is a little froggy now, and normally isn’t.”