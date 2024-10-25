Food fight: L.A., New York Catholic leaders make friendly wager over World Series outcome

The New York versus Los Angeles, Yankees against Dodgers, Judge versus Ohtani rivalry baked in a new element Friday.

Hours before the opening pitch of the World Series, L.A. Archbishop José H. Gomez and New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan — leaders of the nation’s two largest Roman Catholic archdioceses — placed their own bicoastal bet over the outcome of the Fall Classic.

Gomez selected Randy’s Donuts as his prize to cede should the Yankees defeat the Dodgers, while Dolan said he would deliver New York-style bagels if Los Angeles prevails.

The wager is also intended to raise awareness for a fundraising campaign for schools in both archdioceses. The winning team will secure a 60% piece of the pie, with the remaining 40% going to the runner-up.

L.A.-based alms would be directed toward the Catholic Education Foundation of Los Angeles, while New York dollars will head to the John Cardinal O’Connor School in Irvington, N.Y.

For more information on donating, visit baseballunites.com.

“This is going to be a great World Series,” Gomez said in a statement. “Baseball truly unites us as a country, but in every contest there has to be a winner, and that will be the Dodgers!”

Gomez’s office said his pick of Randy’s, known for its famous giant 32-foot steel doughnut sign visible off the 405 Freeway, was a nod to its local cultural status.

“It’s a Los Angeles institution along the lines of Pink’s, Philippe’s and Porto’s that reflects a great history in the city,” said archdiocese spokesperson Carolina Guevara. “You can’t miss Randy’s and it’s something that can be easily enjoyed.”

While Gomez said he’s a Randy’s fan, he also said it was too difficult to pick his favorite type of sweet treat.

Dolan’s office said the cardinal was “pretty traditional” and enjoys a sesame bagel with cream cheese.

“I’m grateful to my brother, Archbishop Gomez, for agreeing to this friendly wager,” Dolan said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to three things: 1. A great World Series with the Yankees winning their 28th Championship; 2. Enjoying Randy’s Donuts; 3. Raising awareness of and support for the John Cardinal O’Connor School and the Catholic Education Foundation of Los Angeles.”

While Dolan’s office said New York was “blessed with the greatest bagel stores in the world,” the cardinal waffled on announcing from which establishment he would be buying the goods.

Gomez agreed to a similar wager with Cincinnati Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr over the outcome of Super Bowl LVI. The Rams went on to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20, securing 60% of $22,000 worth of donations for L.A. Gomez also personally claimed a case of Cincinnati’s Graeter’s Ice Cream. He had wagered Porto’s pastries.

“I know my friend Cardinal Dolan is a good sport, and I’m going to enjoy the New York bagels that he will be sending me,” Gomez said. “I’m also grateful for this chance to highlight the great work of our Catholic schools in L.A. and New York and across the country.”

Friendly sports wagers between cities is not unique to the clergy, as L.A. Mayor Karen Bass and New York Mayor Eric Adams also agreed to a bet, though terms were still not clear as of Friday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul also agreed to a bet Friday. The loser will decorate their respective office with the colors and paraphernalia of the opposing team.

In 2014, then-Mayor Eric Garcetti wagered his New York counterpart Bill de Blasio over the Los Angeles Kings-New York Rangers Stanley Cup.

The Kings won, and De Blasio was forced to belt out Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Had Garcetti lost, he would have sung Frank Sinatra’s classic “New York, New York.”