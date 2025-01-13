Wildfire relief: L.A. teams donate $8 million; set Friday supply distributions

SoFi Stadium is one of three venues, along with Dodger Stadium and BMO Stadium, hosting events on Friday where teams will distribute supplies to fire victims.

Los Angeles sports teams committed $8 million toward wildfire relief and announced three events to provide supplies to those affected by the fires, the teams said Monday.

The events — at Dodger Stadium, SoFi Stadium and BMO Stadium — all take place on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Teams will be distributing items including apparel, hygiene kits, school supplies, and sneakers. The teams said “proof of residency in evacuated ZIP codes” would be required, with supplies provided to those who lost their homes or were evacuated from them.

Separately, the teams said, a combined donation of “more than $8 million” would be split among organizations that include the American Red Cross, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and World Central Kitchen.

The participating teams: Dodgers, Angels, Lakers, Clippers, Rams, Chargers, Kings, Ducks, Galaxy, LAFC, Angel City FC and Sparks. Those teams — as well as UCLA, USC, LA28 and a new professional golf team — joined Fanatics in producing a “LA Strong” collection of T-shirts and sweatshirts, with all profits dedicated toward wildfire relief.