Dodgers vs. Yankees in World Series: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Dodgers hope to have Alex Vesia and Miguel Rojas back for World Series

Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia celebrates after striking out San Diego’s Jackson Merrill during the NLDS on Oct. 5. Vesia hopes to be on the Dodgers’ World Series roster against the Yankees.

The Dodgers might be getting some reinforcements on the roster for the World Series.

Left-hander Alex Vesia, who missed the National League Championship Series after suffering an intercostal injury in Game 5 of the NL Division Series, said he is “90% sure” he’ll be active for the Fall Classic, having completed bullpen sessions over the last week and a 15-pitch live batting practice session Wednesday.

“I’m very confident that with how I felt [Wednesday] night, I’ll be even better when I go out with some adrenaline in my system facing some Yankees,” Vesia said.

Shortstop Miguel Rojas is also in line to be active for the World Series after missing the NLCS with a nagging adductor injury, one that had sidelined him since Game 3 of the NLDS.