Dodgers vs. Yankees in World Series: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Dodgers hope to have Alex Vesia and Miguel Rojas back for World Series
The Dodgers might be getting some reinforcements on the roster for the World Series.
Left-hander Alex Vesia, who missed the National League Championship Series after suffering an intercostal injury in Game 5 of the NL Division Series, said he is “90% sure” he’ll be active for the Fall Classic, having completed bullpen sessions over the last week and a 15-pitch live batting practice session Wednesday.
“I’m very confident that with how I felt [Wednesday] night, I’ll be even better when I go out with some adrenaline in my system facing some Yankees,” Vesia said.
Shortstop Miguel Rojas is also in line to be active for the World Series after missing the NLCS with a nagging adductor injury, one that had sidelined him since Game 3 of the NLDS.
How to avoid carmageddon as sports fans head to the World Series and other games Friday
Los Angeles officials are preparing to host the trifecta of sporting events on Friday night as fans are expected to jam the 110 Freeway to get to Dodger Stadium, L.A. Memorial Coliseum and Crypto.com arena to cheer on their teams.
“As everyone already is aware, traffic can be a formidable challenge on a typical Friday afternoon,” said Laura Rubio-Cornejo, general manager of the Los Angeles Department of Transportation.
Officials aren’t going as far as calling this the next carmageddon, but Rubio-Cornejo said they are expecting citywide and regional traffic to be worse than normal.
Still, this isn’t your typical Friday night for sports fanatics.
The events kick off at 2 p.m. when the Coliseum will open its gates for tailgaters ahead of a USC-Rutgers college football game.
Dodgers vs. Yankees: How to watch and betting odds for Game 1
The Dodgers continue the postseason Friday when they face the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium. The game is scheduled to start at 5:08 p.m. PDT and will air on Fox and Fox Deportes. Radio broadcasts of the game will be on 570 AM and 1020 AM (Español) in the Los Angeles area.
Here’s the TV schedule for the remaining games in the best-of-seven series (all times Pacific):
- Game 2: Saturday, 5:08 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | Fox, Fox Deportes
- Game 3: Monday, 5:08 p.m. at New York | Fox, Fox Deportes
- Game 4: Tuesday, 5:08 p.m. at New York | Fox, Fox Deportes
- Game 5*: Wednesday, 5:08 p.m. at New York | Fox, Fox Deportes
- Game 6*: Friday, Nov. 1, 5:08 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | Fox, Fox Deportes
- Game 7*: Saturday, Nov. 2, 5:08 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | Fox, Fox Deportes
* — if necessary