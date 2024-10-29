Jewelry thief suspects arrested after ‘follow away’ crimes in Woodland Hills area

A trio of robbery suspects was taken into custody following a series of violent and confrontational attacks in the Woodland Hills area, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Tuesday.

Detectives identified 28-year-old Chazon Brown of Los Angeles, 32-year-old Isaiah Moore of Fresno, and 19-year-old Nhazel Warren of Los Angeles as responsible for a series of crimes known as “follow away” robberies.

The suspects routinely followed their victims in a black BMW sedan, according to police.

Two of the suspects were linked to a robbery on Sept. 19 in the 23000 block of Mulholland Drive in Woodland Hills. The victim was punched and pinned to the ground as the assailants forcibly removed his jewelry, police said.

Advertisement

A similar crime took place last Wednesday in the 21000 block of Ventura Boulevard, where two passengers riding in a black vehicle exited armed with handguns, and stripped the victim of his jewelry before fleeing the scene.

Police issued search and arrest warrants for Brown and Moore on Thursday, retrieving two semiautomatic pistols and other items as evidence. Warren was later arrested in Long Beach but posted bond and was released Tuesday.

The bail amount for each suspect is $1 million. According to police, Warren was wearing a GPS ankle monitor from previous arrests in two unrelated cases from July and August. He posted bond for those arrests as well.

Advertisement

“Based on evidence collected in this case, investigators believe these three individuals are prolific robbery suspects, responsible for many other robberies,” the LAPD said in a news release. “Investigators believe there are many other victims who have yet to be identified.”

The police are asking anyone with information about this case to contact detectives at (213) 486-6840 or email rhdtipline@lapd.online.

