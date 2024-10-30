70-year-old pedestrian struck twice by cars in Koreatown dies; hit-and-run driver sought

An overhead view of the intersection of 3rd Street and Virgil Avenue in Los Angeles, where a 70-year-old woman was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver, police said.

A traffic collision involving an elderly driver and a pedestrian in Koreatown turned deadly Tuesday when police say a second driver sped by and hit both of them, killing one.

The initial collision occurred around 5:55 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department, when an 83-year-old man driving east on 3rd Street turned left onto Virgil Avenue and hit a 70-year-old woman.

The driver exited his vehicle to help the woman when a second vehicle on Virgil hit them both and fled the scene. Officials have not yet determined how fast either vehicle was traveling at the time.

Both the man and the woman were taken to the hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead. The man was listed as stable, police said.

The woman’s name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

David Cuellar, a public information officer with the LAPD, said there was no information immediately available about the hit-and-run driver.

The West Traffic Division is offering up to a $50,000 reward for help identifying the driver.